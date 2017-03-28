Chief of staff resigns – tells town councillors at Oliver town meeting

The chief of staff at South Okanagan General resigns March 31st over concerns about the continued erosion of patient care in the health facility in Oliver.
Dr. Peter Entwistle said IHA ( Interior Health ) is planning to decrease the actual number of hospital beds in Oliver from 24 to 18. That is a decrease of 25%.
“That means that patients will be forced to be left on beds in the emergency department in Oliver; that is really not good patient care” says Entwistle.
Interior Health is responsible for all decisions at the SO General Hospital.
Entwistle has been chief of staff at SOGH since 2009 and has been practicing medicine for more than 30 years.
Without his efforts and those of SOME other doctors – the emergency ward at SOGH would be closed and all patients needing emergency care would be transported to Penticton.
Councillors in Oliver will write to the Minister of Health, IHA, the local MLA, Town of Osoyoos and OIB to get support for keeping the hospital at a high level of care 24/7 as the only hospital between Penticton and Grand Forks.
Comments
Brenda Shaw says
I just want to thank my doctor, Dr. Peter Entwistle for being the Chief of Staff for 8 years. I cannot imagine how he has managed a full load of patients and the Emergency Ward as well as being Chief of Staff. He is a dedicated, more than capable Physician with a wonderful bedside manner and is a very caring man.
I challenge EVERY resident in our area…Oliver, Osoyoos, Ok. Falls and the Boundary area to write letters to all of the above mentioned. We cannot afford to LOSE ANY MORE BEDS TO OFFICE SPACE. First we lost our Operating Rooms, then a whole wing of the hospital was turned into offices. This Hospital services a minimum of 10,000 patients from far and wide and should be preserved at least at the 24 bed level. If anything, we need more beds, not less. We need more Doctors as well.
Shame on the government for their lack of caring. Hospitals with patients lined up in the hallways where some of them die before they get a room is absolutely unacceptable.
Premier Clark is on television every night BRAGGING about how financially stable BC is. She has big plans for the next four years. If BC is doing so well let’s ask her to come here and bring some of that money she is busy passing out to this Hospital.
We need our Hospital and we need our Doctors. And let us not forget that we have an incredible nursing staff and very capable technicians at S.O. General Hospital. If they downsize the hospital, it is certain that jobs will go too.
Remember this when you go to vote in April. Who is responsible for downsizing our health care system and minimizing our hospital’s ability to provide decent healthcare for all of us?
I promised myself that I would not argue politics this election but sometimes it is necessary when all reason seems to have flown out the window.
SAVE OUR 24 BEDS…BE VOCAL..BECOME AN ADVOCATE FOR YOURSELF AND YOUR FAMILY. SUPPORT OUR HOSPITAL AND OUR DOCTORS AND NURSES AND TECHNICIANS.
Eleanor Moyer says
Isn’t the population of Oliver expected to increase over the next year or so? Closing beds in the only hospital in our region simply doesn’t make sense. If anything, we’ll need MORE beds, not less.