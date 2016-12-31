Chief awarded – Order of Canada

Clarence Louie appears on a list of new appointees, announced by His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, that includes three Companions, 22 Officers and 75 Members, and marks the country’s 150th anniversary.

Chief Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band has also been two-term chair of the National Aboriginal Economic Development Board, consulted with Canadian and American politicians on behalf of First Nations and been inducted into the Order of British Columbia in 2004.

A press release announcing the new inductees says Louie is being honoured “for his innovative contributions to increasing economic opportunities for Indigenous communities.”