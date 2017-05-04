Charges and court appearances

Four subjects arrested.

On May 2nd, 2017 in Osoyoos a RCMP member observed a stolen vehicle parked in a Motel parking lot. The member identified the driver as Michael Harfman from Oliver. HARFMAN was arrested and charged for being in possession of stolen property as well as having several warrants for his arrest. HARFMAN will appear in Penticton Court on May 3rd, 2017.

On May 2nd, 2017 in Oliver a RCMP member observed a vehicle being driven on Sawmill Rd. The vehicle had an obvious smashed windshield. The member stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Delbert DUTEUA of Enderby, BC. DUTEAU is being charged with driving while prohibited, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and two arrest warrants originating from Enderby were executed. DUTEAU will appear in Penticton Court on May 3rd, 2017.

On May 2nd, 2017 in Oliver a RCMP member while searching for a stolen truck observed a vehicle being driven on Sawmill Rd. being operated by Michael MILLER. The member stopped the vehicle and arrested him for being a Prohibited Driver. While searching MILLER prior to placing him in the rear of the patrol vehicle located a small baggie with a white substance when tested was identified as being Crystal Meth. MILLER has been charged with being in possession of an illegal drug, Driving while Prohibited, Possession of stolen property and two counts of Breach of release documents out of Alberta Detachments. MILLER will appear in Penticton Court on May 3rd, 2017.

On May 3rd, 2017 in Oliver RCMP members arrested Brian BARATA for an outstanding warrant for Breaching Probation, two additional Breach Charges have been added for a total of three charges. BARATA will appear in Penticton Court on May 3rd, 2017.