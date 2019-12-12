Changes – at Finance Department – Town of Oliver

Left to right: Doug Leahy, Marcus Lebler and Heather Wilson

Heather has served as Deputy Finance Officer for many years and in 2018 celebrated her 25th anniversary with the Corporation. She is still working but will be leaving in January to be replaced by Lebler – newly installed as the Deputy. Doug Leahy is Chief Financial Officer.

Lebler comes with a military background and municipal financial experience at Keremeos. He, his wife Lana and two children live in Willowbrook. Marcus graduated from Pen Hi, went to Okanagan College to attain a Baccalaureate in Business Administration and ……while working for the accounting firm of BDO earned certification as a Chartered Accountant.