The only thing that seems to be constant is… change.

Heraclitus

Greek philosopher, known for his doctrine of change being central to the universe and the fundamental order of things

Oliver is changing. Maybe Oliver changes each day but lately change has been constant and many, myeself included, sometimes think a little too much of simpler times with old chevies and crank telephones.

Change from the traditional Main Street lifestyle came with the advent of a new mall and later a second mall, signals lights – we have three now wow. Then the road to Penticton was improved and more people with more time on their hands shopped elsewhere and the slow death of Main Street began. Highway 97 saw an increase in both local traffic, truckers and those visiting or just passing through.

What positive change – since I was a child, a new community hall, arena, curling rink, expanded park system, FV auditorium and a new high school. A new Hotel, many improvements on the OIB land, a race track, a prison, sewer and water for Rockcliffe and Tuc-elnuit, two new elementary schools.

A major change in agriculture – much orchard land turned into vineyards and much new land to farming seed with roots to grow liquor. More private packinghouses, Oliver the centre of BC Tree Fruits in half of the valley competing with Kelowna. More high density plantings, less or little of the big trees and the 12 foot ladders or the mechanized kangaroo and girette

The new performing theatre has brought more entertainment -same with Medici’s and now the Elks. More parkland for locals in the planning stages and yes a new parade route…..

What social changes have we seen – the 2 kid family and the double income parents. Just not so when I grew up. I think there are more opportunities for kids today but that might be a myth with many people with degrees not able to find top level work. I believe we need a better vocational system that matches need with at least half of the students steered into a trade. Working in a trade can be the ticket to your own business and independence. A university degrees can lead to a high pay super-annuated future and many like that for sure.

What do you make of the opioid crisis. I could point fingers but still hold on to a belief that way to many people have given up to very dangerous – illicit drugs and now we have our Canadian Government more interested in cannabis than helping regular business survive.

I could go on… and on but enough for today – time to listen to you. Maybe your outlook is bright and more thought provoking.