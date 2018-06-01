Change – time to re adjust

The collection of garbage, recycling, and yard waste will become automated on July 2, 2018. Automated waste collection is becoming the standard for curbside garage pick up as it is an efficient and safe program.

Carts are proven to be a clean and convenient way to roll your waste to the curb. The new automated pickup carts are rolling out during the month of June.

Watch for three separate delivery drops as each of the three types of bins will be delivered individually.

The new 2018/2019 Calendar will be delivered to your door, by Oliver First Scouts, during the month of June.

Pick up days as of July 2nd will be Monday if your property is located north of Fairview Road and McKinney Road and it will be Friday if your property is located south of Fairview Road and McKinney Road.

Please review the calendar after it arrives to ensure your collection is at the curb on the appropriate day.