Change – the word at SD 53

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen) is pleased to announce the following appointments effective August 1, 2017:

Mr. Marcus Toneatto as Director of Learning and Inquiry

Mr. Toneatto has been with the district since 2009 where he served first as Principal of Similkameen Elementary Secondary School before moving to Principal at Southern Okanagan Secondary School.

Mrs. Tracy Harrington as Principal at Southern Okanagan Secondary School

Mrs. Harrington has served in the role of Vice Principal at Southern Okanagan Secondary School since 2011 and was a former teacher at Southern Okanagan Secondary School from 1998 until 2011.

The Board of Education wishes Mr. Toneatto and Mrs. Harrington every success in their new roles.