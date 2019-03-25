Change of venue for Art Walk 2019

The Oliver Community Arts Council is proud to present the Wine Capital Art Walk as part of the Okanagan Spring Wine Festival! There are a number of changes this year, many at the request of previous years’ artists: new venue, new day of the week, new time, and new options for barrel artists!

The main event occurs on the afternoon of Saturday, May 11 from 1 – 4 p.m. Artists in a variety of media can Display and / or Demonstrate their best work, sharing space with businesses on Station Street (one block on either side of the Fairview Road intersection). The art walk will also include wine tastings, live music, draws, children’s art activities, food vendors, and live art demonstrations.

One of the main attractions at the Wine Capital Art Walk is the Wine Barrel Art demonstration and silent auction, running Tuesday May 7 – Saturday May 11. The live art event features up to 15 skilled artists who transform wine barrels into cherished works of art. Artists may choose to prepare at home up to a month in advance, OR work during the period May 7 – 11 between the hours of 10 – 4 p.m. on Station Street. Their activity is entertaining, educational and also promotes the art walk later in the week. Silent auction bids are accepted by email and onsite and the finished barrels are sold to the highest bidders on the Saturday afternoon. New barrel artist co-ordinator is Tiffany Beckedorf. See Barrel Art entry form and the terms and guidelines for details.