Chamber shaken at the top

Ten days ago a decision was made and it just leaked out in the local media.

The President of the local chamber of commerce was turfed while she was on vacation in Mexico.

Why? Well that’s a bit harder to determine but here are the facts as told to ODN by board members.

Corrie Adolph was chosen as President of the SO Chamber of Comerce less than a year ago steering a group of respresentatives from business in Osoyoos, Oliver and Okanagan Falls. Ms. Adolph is the owner of an Oliver B and B.

The manager of the Chamber is Denise Blashko of Osoyoos.

Here are the directors as listed on a new website:

Jamie Cox, Acting President

Gallagher Lake Resort

Carmine Maddalena – Treasurer

Sun Life

Sara Amos, Secretary

Century 21

Eileen McGinn, Director

Remax

Grant Storzuk, Director

Osoyoos Physiotherapy

Chad Dambrowitz, Director

Osoyoos Signs

We contacted most members of the board but we were referred to the Acting President.

Jamie Cox told ODN that no news release was contemplated by the Chamber but confirmed the report of a local journalist who talked to Adolph and Cox.

It was Tuesday evening November 8th when most of the directors attended a closed door meeting with one main subject – a vote of non-confidence in the President Corrie Adolph. In talking to the directors two said it was Ms. Adolph who had recruited them for Chamber Board involvement but in the end the motion was unanimous.

Cox says he came on board 5 months ago and had experience in leading Chambers in two locations in BC. Cox said he was a bit taken aback by a leadership style “very autocratic”. Cox says once the decision was made the board tried to communicate with Ms. Adolph but they did not succeed.

Cox says the board is very supportive of the new Manager (about a year) Denise Blashko, her ideas and actions that are recommended.

There will be an Annual General Meeting in early February (details not ironed out yet). Mr. Cox says he has not made up his mind on the question of putting his name forward to lead the Chamber.

Disclaimer: ODN has an office adjacent to the Chamber office. ODN is a member of the Chamber and a supporter of the group.