Chamber of Commerce leadership renewed

South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce each year selects nine or more directors at an Annual General Meeting.

Those directors then meet and select table officers.

2016 was a year of many changes – 4 persons (listed at top) selected in both years to serve on the board.

Jamie Cox was appointed to the board in 2016 and selected President late in the year.

2016 Board elected at AGM

Brian Highley – Past President

Eileen McGinn

Sara Amos

Doug Lamb

Linda Buhler

Grant Storzuk

John Powell

Corrie Adolph

Carmine Maddalena

Mary Fry

Newly elected – 2017 Board

Brian Highley – Past President

Eileen McGinn

Sara Amos

Doug Lamb

Jamie Cox

Chad Dambrowitz

Deanie Foley Gillespie

Mike Campol

Peter McKenna

Veronica Lynn Vinge

Alberto Veintimilla

Finances – the Chamber reported to members – $198 thousand in revenue and $195 thousand in expenses.