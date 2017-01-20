Chamber of Commerce leadership renewed

,

South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce each year selects nine or more directors at an Annual General Meeting.
Those directors then meet and select table officers.

2016 was a year of many changes – 4 persons (listed at top) selected in both years to serve on the board.
Jamie Cox was appointed to the board in 2016 and selected President late in the year.

 

2016 Board elected at AGM

Brian Highley – Past President
Eileen McGinn
Sara Amos
Doug Lamb

Linda Buhler
Grant Storzuk
John Powell
Corrie Adolph
Carmine Maddalena
Mary Fry

Newly elected – 2017 Board

Brian Highley – Past President
Eileen McGinn
Sara Amos
Doug Lamb

Jamie Cox
Chad Dambrowitz
Deanie Foley Gillespie
Mike Campol
Peter McKenna
Veronica Lynn Vinge
Alberto Veintimilla

Finances – the Chamber reported to members – $198 thousand in revenue and  $195 thousand in expenses.

 

