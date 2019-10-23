Celebrate a de-construction

Five buses full of BCAA officials and employees arrived Tuesday to celebrate a new small wheels feature at Lion’s Park.

The community of Oliver was invited to come down, join in and celebrate “demolition day” at the Small Wheels park.

Oliver Parks and Recreation says the revitalized skateboard park project will start construction this week.

The park is being funded by a $100,000 grant from BCAA’s ‘Play Here’ contest, support from the RDOS and local Kiwanis Club.

BCAA brought many of it’s employees to Oliver Tuesday for a skatepark-breaking ceremony. The BCAA annual meeting and convention was being held this week in Osoyoos.

“We invite local dignitaries, funding partners and members of the community to join us at the ground-breaking to celebrate,” Oliver Parks and Recreation said.

Those that attended the ceremony invited to a celebratory luncheon at the Community Hall.

Photo source: Town of Oliver