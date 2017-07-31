CBC Top Stories

'The flexibility is incredible': When companies ditch the office, everyone's a remote worker
Virtual workplaces offer employees much greater choice over when and where they work than a traditional office environment. It's not for everyone, though — it can also be socially isolating if employees don't put extra effort into communicating with co-workers.
High stakes in the Himalayas: China-India standoff fuelled by nationalism and new self-confidence
The Doka La plateau marks a three-way boundary for China, India and the tiny mountain kingdom of Bhutan. But the exact borders are obscured by more than a century of vague agreements and fiery disagreements over who owns what, Saša Petricic writes.
When engaging in partisan warfare means delighting in a senator's cancer diagnosis
When Senator Ted Kennedy was fighting the same brain cancer now threatening John McCain's life, those on the far-right were happy to use Kennedy's mortality as a weapon against his political positions. At a rally against Obamacare in 2012, signs were printed to read: "Bury Obamacare With Kennedy." The far-left now has adopted similar tactics
Researchers unearth 'tectonic events' that formed Canadian sapphires
Treasure-hunting Canadian researchers say they have figured out how to find sapphire deposits by identifying the exact sequence of geologic events that create the sparkling gemstone.
Canadians' hidden addiction: real estate fees
Home ownership transfer fees contribute more to Canada's economy than agriculture, logging, fishing and hunting combined.
What oilpatch earnings tell us about life with $50 oil
Energy companies are focused on controlling what they can, as oil prices bump along the $50 US mark.
Comments
Ingrid Plattmann says
I recommend reading, “Confessions of an Economic Hitman” to understand what is happening in Venezuela. It looks like the USA is on a takeover, of course, and behind this is the globalists with a broader agenda and world view for control. These assassinations are not random. hello