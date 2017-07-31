CBC Top Stories

'The flexibility is incredible': When companies ditch the office, everyone's a remote worker

July 31, 2017
HAILLEY REMOTE WORK BUFFER

Virtual workplaces offer employees much greater choice over when and where they work than a traditional office environment. It's not for everyone, though — it can also be socially isolating if employees don't put extra effort into communicating with co-workers.

Read More...

High stakes in the Himalayas: China-India standoff fuelled by nationalism and new self-confidence

July 31, 2017
RTR35M9N.jpg

The Doka La plateau marks a three-way boundary for China, India and the tiny mountain kingdom of Bhutan. But the exact borders are obscured by more than a century of vague agreements and fiery disagreements over who owns what, Saša Petricic writes.

Read More...

When engaging in partisan warfare means delighting in a senator's cancer diagnosis

July 31, 2017
mccain before brain cancer revelation

When Senator Ted Kennedy was fighting the same brain cancer now threatening John McCain's life, those on the far-right were happy to use Kennedy's mortality as a weapon against his political positions. At a rally against Obamacare in 2012, signs were printed to read: "Bury Obamacare With Kennedy." The far-left now has adopted similar tactics

Read More...

Researchers unearth 'tectonic events' that formed Canadian sapphires

July 31, 2017
sapphire 1

Treasure-hunting Canadian researchers say they have figured out how to find sapphire deposits by identifying the exact sequence of geologic events that create the sparkling gemstone.

Read More...

Canadians' hidden addiction: real estate fees

July 31, 2017
CDA Home Sales 20170717

Home ownership transfer fees contribute more to Canada's economy than agriculture, logging, fishing and hunting combined.

Read More...

What oilpatch earnings tell us about life with $50 oil

July 31, 2017
Oilpatch Outlook 20151028

Energy companies are focused on controlling what they can, as oil prices bump along the $50 US mark.

Read More...

Comments

  1. I recommend reading, “Confessions of an Economic Hitman” to understand what is happening in Venezuela. It looks like the USA is on a takeover, of course, and behind this is the globalists with a broader agenda and world view for control. These assassinations are not random. hello

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*