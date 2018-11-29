Carl ? – who is doing the work in Oliver ? — when does it start?

Interior Health announces upgrades to the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital

Interior Health announced it is moving forward with a $970,000 upgrade to the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) which will improve patient privacy, flow, and the overall quality care provided to residents in the Oliver area.

The project is partially funded by the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District (OSRHD), who today formally approved its share of the project. The OSRHD will contribute 40 per cent of the project, with the Province of BC contributing the remaining 60 per cent.

“Last fall I had the opportunity to travel to Oliver and to meet with members of the community, physicians and hospital staff. I heard firsthand about the great work that is happening to support healthcarein this region, but also, the challenges faced at this site,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “The health authority will now be consulting with local physicians and staff to make sure that the upgraded space best meets the needs of patients and providers.”

“By moving forward with this next step, we are closer to ensuring the emergency department continues to meet the needs of people who provide and receive care at SOGH,” said Carl Meadows, Health Service Administrator, South Okanagan, Interior Health. “We are committed to working with physicians and staff

to ensure the renovated space is efficient in terms of size and configuration and provides an improvedspace to continue to provide exemplary care to local residents.”

The emergency department will remain open during construction, which is expected to begin in winter 2018.