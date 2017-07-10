Car sought after knife attack

Penticton File # 2017-10320

On July 10th, 2017 at 920 am, Penticton RCMP responded to a report of a male suffering from stab wounds on Secrest Place. The male victim was transported by BC Ambulance Service to the Penticton Regional Hospital for treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect had reportedly been found inside the victim’s vehicle and was confronted prior to the stabbing. The suspect was not known to the victim.

Witnesses observed an older model light coloured Chrysler LeBaron with a dark coloured soft top fleeing from the scene.

“All of our available resources responded to this incident and the vehicle was located on Highway 97 where it turned off into Summerland.” advises Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth, “The suspect vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and drove at a high rate of speed through residential areas. Fortunately, there were no further injuries, but we have not been able to locate the vehicle or the occupants.”

The suspect was described as a male wearing a white mask and black hoody.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle.