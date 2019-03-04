CAO plans to step down

The Town of Osoyoos Chief Administrative Officer Barry Romanko has advised Mayor McKortoff and Council that he will be leaving the CAO position effective August 23, 2019.

“Mr. Romanko’s departure in August will be a loss for the Town of Osoyoos. Barry approaches Town issues with a sense of professionalism, knowledge, respect and he has instilled a culture of integrity in our organization, says Mayor McKortoff, he will be missed.”

Romanko has been employed as the Town of Osoyoos Chief Administrative Officer since November 2008. His 35 years of experience includes employment at the Municipal, Provincial and Federal levels of government. His expertise includes municipal management, community leadership and governance development and intergovernmental relations.

Barry was the first non-Parks Canada employee hired to manage a National Park community. While employed with Parks Canada Romanko was involved in the negotiations of two local government agreements with National Park communities.