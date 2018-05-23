Cannings bill clears House of Commons and on to the senate

Tonight MP Richard Cannings’ Bill C-354 an Act to amend the Department of Public Works and Government Services Act, (Use of Wood) passed its final vote in the House of Commons. The bill will now be sent to the Senate for debate. Bill C-354 proposes to require the federal government to consider the use of wood in federal infrastructure projects, taking into account the associated reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by using wood products or other environmental measures.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues from all parties who supported C-354 and worked with me through out to make this bill the best it could be” said Cannings. “It’s gratifying to see so many MPs from so many different backgrounds rally around this measure that will help sustain the Canadian forestry sector and promote environmentally friendly construction.”

The bill will now go to the Senate for debate, to commence at a date yet to be determined. “I look forward to working with the members of the Upper Chamber towards the passage of this important piece of legislation.” said Cannings.

“In South Okanagan – West Kootenay, we know that the forest industry is the important to many of our communities. Companies like Structurlam show us daily that the wood building sector is on the cutting edge of new, green building solutions. I am proud to advocate for this sector, for the solutions they are bringing forward and to support the community-sustaining jobs that they bring to our communities.”