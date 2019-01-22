Cannabis Capital ?

Three operators desire to sell recreational cannabis products in Osoyoos.

All need site specific zoning approval from the Town of Osoyoos before approaching the Province of BC (BC L.C. CB) for permission and a license.

Today at Council – those councillors present debated several cannabis related issues:

a. Councillors CJ Rhodes and Miles Bennett absent from the chambers with CJ on the phone from Yuma and Miles in Mexico with no phone access

b. decisions to be made with Mayor McKortoff and Councillors Jim King and Brian Harvey

c. first item – application for a change in zoning to allow the Owl Pub complex to add a cannabis story on the north end

d. second item – business license fees for cannabis operations vs regular retail outlets including drug stores selling controlled drug substances.

Ok what happen in short

Council gave first and second reading to a bylaw to rezone the Owl Pub property (to Commercial site specfic) and set a Public Hearing for February 19th

Council voted on a $500 Business License fee for cannabis operations – defeated in a 2 for and 2 against motion

Council voted on a $300 Business License fee for cannabis operations – defeated in a 2 for and 2 against motion

When Councillor Bennett returns the vote will be reset with 5 councilors in the room February 5th.

Now some perspective:

Three applications in Osoyoos. So far none in Oliver even though signs are for a couple in that locale.

The difference – Osoyoos wants to vote on each store. Oliver wants any store to be in a commercial zone – as many can fill empty retail space and caveat emptor (buyer aware).

The strong survive.