Candidate who lost her seat – unhappy….says…… result ‘ugly’

Maureen Doerr, a small retail business owner, 7 years on council.

On Saturday Doerr ( Johnson ) finished 111 votes behind newcomer Aimee Grice – meaning fifth in a 4 person race. In an interview Sunday , Doerr described the campaign as “ugly … there was a lot of vindictiveness. … It was social-media driven and there was a lot of mud-slinging and name-calling.”

She had warm words for Grice, though, saying that her younger voice on council will be good for the town.

The community “wanted somebody younger and Aimee got in,” said Doerr. “That was just the way the cards went. It’s just tough to take. I’ve given so much to this community in volunteer work.”

On the subject of Hovanes’ defeat, Doerr said: “There was a group of (people) who really wanted Ron out. I won’t name them, but they know who they are.

They have a strong following. I wouldn’t say they’re prominent.”

Mayor Ron Hovanes could not be reached for comment Sunday. He was scheduled to fly to Ottawa Sunday for meetings with federal ministers about funding to repair part of the vital agricultural irrigation system damaged in rock slide in early 2016.

Source: Penticton Herald – Roy Wood, reporter for ODN

**

couple of questions

what or who made the contest ugly?

easy to blame social media or ??

Incumbents Petra, David and Larry and new comer Aimee in the polls did very well in the polls

I Jack Bennest, former council member for 17 years admit

…..that I stated the candidates that would win.

Period

-30-