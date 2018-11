Notice of withdrawal of claim filed October 23, 2018 by Canadian Wetlands against owners of Strata K-669 Park Place

***

Original claim:

Claimant sought damages in the amount of $34656 for use of an engineering report without permission, unpaid insurance and fees for site security.

Defendant stated engineering report billed and paid for. The defendant obtained insurance as part of fixed price agreement / There was no requirement to obtain security under the agreement.

***

Background: Park Place residents had left the building on the recommendation of an engineer hired by strata.

Canadian Wetlands proposed to help the residents get back into the building – supplying services and advice.

Ultimately, the owners of KAS 669 contracted – Greyback Construction of Penticton – to fix building’s structural problems and then owners moved back in.