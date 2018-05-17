Canadian Armed Forces on the move to BC flood hot spots

Rumours and social media in last few days active with info that CAF will come to the rescue to assist BC.

Some chatter on Global TV this morning at Grand Forks – hardest hit.

Now this report from Castanet

The first wave of 140 Canadian troops is arriving in British Columbia to help communities overwhelmed by flood waters.

The Canadian Armed Forces says staff from Joint Task Force Pacific and personnel from the 3rd Canadian Division based in Edmonton will arrive today at a staging area in Vernon.

From there, troops are expected to be deployed to areas such as Grand Forks, where officials in the southern Interior city say a second round of flooding is imminent.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale says in a news release that members of the armed forces will help with evacuations, sandbagging and property protection.

Soaring temperatures over the last week caused rapid melting of extremely heavy snowpacks, swelling many rivers in B.C. to flood stage and prompting evacuation orders or alerts affecting more than 2,000 properties.

Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, made the following statement about flooding in British Columbia:“I have spoken with Minister Mike Farnworth, regarding the flooding situation in British Columbia. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I have accepted his formal request for federal assistance to help communities affected by flooding.

The Government of Canada, through the Government Operations Centre (GOC), continues to monitor and assess the national flooding situation as it evolves. The GOC has staff working to coordinate the federal response to the situation in British Columbia. Officials are working closely with federal and provincial partners on planning the details of this assistance, including support from the Canadian Armed Forces. Troops are deploying to the affected areas and will provide assistance with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage, and bolster sandbagging efforts. British Columbians can rest assured that help will be provided as soon as possible. I strongly encourage affected residents to follow the directions and advice of law enforcement and first responders. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank all of the first responders and volunteers working hard to keep everyone safe.”