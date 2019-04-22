Mapping of “Bridge” Park – the 4th corner of public land for the public (press image to enlarge)

Strong suggestion that this land not be called ‘Centennial Park’ – which as assembled land is gone… A hotel, a public park near the bridge and land to the north with a purpose not defined. That subject for another day – first listed for sale…. then the sign came down indicating a 2nd or 3rd set of thoughts on its use.

Back to “Bridge” Park. Too many choices offered to council indicating staff unsure of which way the wind is blowing. From my prospective a completed park with trees, a water feature, a picnic table, bike parking with locks, flowers, flora etc. Can we not just get on with it and have it finished for the summer?

It’s a feature really and not a park but it sews up the heart of Oliver – its bridge, its river, its hike and bike path (s) its generous park system.