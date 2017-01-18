Can this help you?

Now in operation – British Columbians looking to purchase their first home can apply to the B.C. Home Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership program, which helps first-time homebuyers create secure and stable futures for their families through home ownership.
The B.C. HOME Partnership is designed to help first-time homebuyers who can afford the costs of home ownership, but are experiencing challenges with the initial step in entering the market – that is, getting together a down payment.
The goal of the program is to help more British Columbians establish a nest egg and ensure the dream of home ownership remains in reach for families. The program contributes to the amount first-time buyers have already saved for their down payment, providing up to $37,500, or up to 5% of the purchase price, with a 25-year loan that is interest-free and payment-free for the first five years.
Under the B.C. HOME Partnership program, homebuyers must first qualify for an insured high-ratio mortgage, to ensure they can afford payments both today and in the future.
Applications are now being accepted for purchases that close on or after Feb. 15, 2017
Comments
Keith Johnson says
This is how the debt crisis started in 2008. US Banks had “given” money to people who couldn’t afford it. This is not a gift, this is an interest free loan for five years and is repayable.
Who knows where rates will be then. Banks will also view it as a loan and not equity when they do their mortgage calculations. I agree with Glen. Please take care folks.
Glen Krisher says
This is nothing more than a way to buy votes….
On average Canadians are now one hundred and sixty percent in debt.
Why the H do we need to go further in debt?
What is the interest going to be in FIVE years?