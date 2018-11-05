Call for performers

We are inviting performers of all ages to join the “Holly Jolly Oliver!” community concert on Sunday November 25 at the Venables Theatre.

Singers, dancers, musical groups, spoken word performers, magicians, clowns, and other entertainers are welcome to submit their request to enter. The concert is eclectic, celebrating the many aspects of the festival season from Diwali to New Year, whether sacred or winter-themed.

With all proceeds going to the Oliver Food Bank, and performers kept to an 8-minute (or 3 song) maximum, participants are asked to donate their time and talent. However, the concert provides terrific exposure for participants the arts council will advertise any upcoming gigs performers have scheduled.

To request a performance slot, submit the performer’s name, the title(s) of the selections, their performance length, and any staging requirements (e.g. sound, lighting, props, instruments or mp3), along with contact information to OliverCAC@gmail.com or contact 250-498-0183 for more information. Deadline is November 14 but avoid disappointment by entering early. Backup selections are recommended so there is no duplication of acts. Performers will be given an opportunity for a short stage and sound check.

Holly Jolly Oliver is being produced by arts council director Andrea Furlan. The programme’s final lineup and order of performances will be determined by the Holly Jolly Oliver committee, to maximize diversity and entertainment value.