CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

This year’s Spirit of Oliver Awards are fast approaching and nominations are needed. This year we have added an additional “Heritage” category in recognition of Canada’s 150th birthday.

Award Categories

• Individual Adult or Couple Award

• Individual Youth Award (Ages 12-18)

• Community Group

• Heritage

Anyone can be nominated by anyone – get into the SPIRIT! Nominations are due by 4:30pm on Monday May 8, 2017 and can be submitted to the Town Hall at 6150 Main Street or admin@oliver.ca.

The Awards Ceremony is:

Sunday, May 28, 2017

1:30 – 3:00 PM

Frank Venables Theatre Lobby

6100 Gala Street

Winners to be announced.