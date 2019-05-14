Cali the beagle found by Osoyoos RCMP

Stolen dog returned to owner

On May 10th, 2019 the power of social media combined with the actions of an astute Osoyoos business employee and Osoyoos RCMP members resulted in a stolen dog being returned to its rightful owner in Burnaby, BC.

“CALI”, a 15 week old black, brown and white beagle / spaniel cross was reported stolen to the Burnaby RCMP earlier in the day. Her owner reported that two acquaintances had stolen Cali and were headed to Quebec in a light blue car with unknown Quebec licence plates.

Cali’s owner also posted the theft on Facebook including photos of the two suspects. That is where the alert employee of a local store read the story and recalled that two people matching the description had entered the store earlier looking for a dog leash and dog food. The employee was also aware that the pair had subsequently attended another business in search of the same items and were also enquiring about free places to camp in the Osoyoos area. The employee reached out to Cali’s owner via social media who in turn contacted the Osoyoos RCMP.

Enter Osoyoos RCMP frontline Constables RAUSCH and GREENFIELD. Acting on limited information, the two animal enthusiasts set off on a search of the Strawberry Creek Road area, eventually locating two persons in possession of Cali. Cali was subsequently seized by police and after doing some “hard time” at the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment (which included treats, water, a soft bed and lots of belly rubs), Cali was returned to her grateful owner who drove straight to Osoyoos from Burnaby.

“This is a great news story which highlights the power of social media when used for a positive purpose” said Cpl Dave SMITH of the Osoyoos RCMP.

Photos of Cali enjoying the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment.