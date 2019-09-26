Bylaw officers to change – special meeting needed Oct. 4th to complete decision

THAT Council award the Town of Oliver’s Bylaw Enforcement and Animal Control services agreement to

Wayne Belleville

to be in effect from October 11, 2019 until December 31, 2019; AND THAT Council rescind the following Town of Oliver Bylaw Enforcement Officers pursuant to Section 36 of the Police Act and Section 264 of the Community Charter. • Shilo Lyver • Emerald Lutz • Daniel Lyver

On November 21, 2016 a three-year bylaw enforcement services agreement was signed between 0756766 BC Ltd and the Town of Oliver with an expiry date of December 31, 2019. On September 10, 2019, the Contractor provided a 30-day termination notice as per Section 9 of the agreement. This did not leave Staff with enough time to prepare a Request for Proposal (RFP), evaluate the submissions, and bring forth options for Council to consider.

Therefore, a contractor will be required on a short-term basis (October 11 to December 31, 2019) to allow adequate time for Staff to prepare an RFP and negotiate the best possible contract for the Town of Oliver.

Given the short window of time allotted to retain bylaw enforcement services, Town Staff negotiated an agreement with Wayne Belleville who is currently working as a bylaw enforcement and animal control officer for the Town of Oliver as an employee of the current agreement holder. The new agreement is based on a $40.00 per hour rate, which is a significant increase from the $26.00 per hour rate under the current agreement.

That being said, Mr. Belleville will be able to assume the role on short notice, with no training time or orientation required. Furthermore, limited bylaw hours remain for this year (15 in both October and November and 50 in December), meaning that the increase in wage on the total budget will be minimal. There is adequate room in the 2019 bylaw enforcement budget to accommodate the increase in wage for the remaining year. Staff are of the opinion that working with an local, experienced officer who can step in right away will be a benefit to the community.