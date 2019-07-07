by Val Friesen

The Oliver Ripoff Artists completed at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday their 2019 week-long challenge of ripping off Andy Warhol’s “Marilyn Monroe” in a medium of their own choosing–paint, encaustic, 3D, fibre, photography–or whatever! Oliver can be very proud of its multitalented artists.

Their work will again be on display at the annual Oliver Art Show and Sales on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6.

Standing – top left to right: Leo Pedersen, Tara Hovanes, Enid Baker and Russell Work

Seated – bottom left to right: Terry Irvine, JoAnn Turner, Marion Trimble, Jan Kreut, Kurt Hutterli – and Norberto Rodriguez sitting on concrete