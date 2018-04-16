by Tom Szalay

Outside Mullingar – a softhearted comedy by SOAP Theatre

SOAP Theatre’s spring production, Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley, is looking great for opening night, Friday, April 20. Shanley has given us a great romantic comedy, that centres on two romantic misfits,straddling 40, who grew up and still live on two adjacent farms in central Ireland. Rosemary Muldoon (Jenn MacNeil), has had her heart set on Anthony (Jeff Smith) since she was a child. Anthony, due to his intense shyness and awkward discomfort with romance, has yet to make his move.

Anthony lives alone with his father Tony (Jim Peltier), who is planning to disinherit his son, with other plans to carry on the family name; if only he can resolve the land feud simmering between the Reilly and Muldoon families.

Rosemary, whose father just died, lives alone with her mother, Aoife (Margi Chantler), who now only wants what’s best for Rosemary, and the two of them have a foolproof strategy to make sure Rosemary and Anthony remain on their two farms, side by side, where Rosemary is “to wait; though it be years.”

Years do pass. In Act 2, Rosemary and Anthony are both left alone on their respective farms, both still single and increasingly depressed. Tired of waiting for Anthony, Rosemary eventually exposes her lovesick vulnerability, leaving Anthony awe-struck and helpless to her assertive strength.

What’s wrong with this guy? There is Rosemary: beautiful, available, interested and right next door. He obviously feels deeply for her; yet nothing. Why? We really want these two to somehow find each other.

Shanley has created a poetic and moving story, touched by death, land feuds and years wasted to fear. Yet, out of the angst, frustration and signs from heaven, shines great humour, love and joy, just like in real life.

Outside Mullingar plays five performances at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver:

•April 20-21, Friday & Saturday evenings 7:30 pm

•April 22, Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm

•April 27-28, Friday & Saturday evenings 7:30 pm

Reserved seating tickets are available online at www.venablestheatre.ca, at the Ticket Office (6100 Gala Street) or by phone (250-498-1626). Some tickets are also available at Your Dollar Store With More in Osoyoos and at Sundance Video in Oliver. Buy tickets early for best seat selection and for discounts off the regular, day-of-show prices.

For more background and show details, and to view pre-show dinner specials offered by Pappa’s Firehall Bistro, please visit SOAP Theatre’s website, www.soplayers.ca. Or, come early to enjoy our licensed lobby with Irish-themed bar selections for this event.

Outside Mullingar is also SOAP Theatre’s entry in the 2018 Okanagan Zone Theater Festival in Vernon. We play at the Powerhouse Theatre on Thursday evening, May 24.