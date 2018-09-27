by Ron Peace

“This image is called “They Are Watching” it was taken in a regenerated forest. The notches cut in the old cedar stumps for spring boards looked like eyes to me. Loggers used these to stand on while they sawed and fell the massive trees. A good friend Cheriee Weichel just sent me a quote by Graciela Iturbide that often describes my images. “I photograph and exist in the in-between: those spaces where unknown worlds, real and imagined, intersect””

Published with permission – this is copy write material