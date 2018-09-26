by Robert Sieben

September 26, 2018, 11:41 am
Black-capped Chickadee
Sandra cragg says
September 26, 2018 at 1:49 pm
I hate this policy. I saw it in action one year. The hunter and his dog walked to the edge of Tucelnuit lake.He raised his shotgun and fired into the Canada geese swimming in the lake. He fired several times and the geese were crying and flailing in the water. The dog then went in to the water and brought them dead or alive to shore. I was horrified. I called every service I could think of to report it. I discovered it was legal and put in place by the city council. Is there no other answer.
Paul Eby says
September 26, 2018 at 11:52 am
This is a great photo.
robert sieben says
September 27, 2018 at 9:14 am
Thanks Paul
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Sandra cragg says
I hate this policy. I saw it in action one year. The hunter and his dog walked to the edge of Tucelnuit lake.He raised his shotgun and fired into the Canada geese swimming in the lake. He fired several times and the geese were crying and flailing in the water. The dog then went in to the water and brought them dead or alive to shore. I was horrified. I called every service I could think of to report it. I discovered it was legal and put in place by the city council. Is there no other answer.
Paul Eby says
This is a great photo.
robert sieben says
Thanks Paul