by Paul Eby

Richter Pass – view to west
Chopaka Mountain is south of the border
Cathedral Provincial Park north of that
Chopaka Mountain, also known as Mount Chopaka, is a summit in the leeward flank of the North Cascades. Its summit area is a Natural Area Preserve comprising 2,764 acres (1,119 ha), and features a mountain goat population and various rare plants.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler saysMay 4, 2019 at 5:39 pm
Beautiful picture – one of my favourite views on the way to Cawston for hay – never tire of seeing the majesty of these mountains. You sure found the perfect spot to capture it all.