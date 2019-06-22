by Pat Whalley

CLOTHES MAKE THE MAN

Never judge a book by it’s cover, this saying is true of so many things and is easily adapted to people. We tend to judge everyone we meet by appearance.

Dressing well certainly gives us a sense of confidence and well being. Going for a job interview in a smart outfit not only makes us look more professional but also tells the person we are hoping to impress that we cared enough to make an effort.

Anyone who sees my husband Dave around town will get the impression that he is not as snappy dresser. He will go to the shops wearing whatever he happens to be working in, no checking the mirror to see if hair needs combing or if shirt is hanging out. If you get to know Dave you will realize that he is as somewhat lovable slob. Quite often the only way to describe him is looking like an unmade bed! With this scruffy exterior comes a slow stride with a bit of a stoop, he is usually deep in thought, though not necessarily thinking about what he is doing at the moment.

However, once my husband dresses to go to his lodge meeting, it is a different matter. Out of the bedroom he comes, shoulders back and striding firmly across the floor, wearing tuxedo, bow tie and good shoes. Hair is combed, beard trimmed and he has a completely different attitude. No stoop now but upright, confident and ready to face the world.

We had been married about five years when Dave decided to apply for a new job. He had apprenticed and then worked at his present place since leaving school but wanted to work closer to home. The day of his interview he got dressed in best suit and tie and came into the living room, whereon the dog growled and tried to attack him. This was the first time that the dog had seen Dave all dressed up and didn’t recognize him! We were the parents of four very young children, had absolutely no money to spend on dinners out and our entertainment was usually walks to the local park or picnics in the surrounding countryside. For these occasions Dave dressed in his usual tee shirt and jeans so, seeing this smartly dressed person walk into the room surprised the dog into attack mode.

We are all more comfortable when wearing our comfy, casual clothes but once in a while I love to see my husband doing his James Bond imitation in his tux, however I know that inside every gentleman in a tuxedo, lives a guy in a tee shirt trying to get out.