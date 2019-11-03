by Pat Whalley

THE GREAT FLOOD

Very few people in what we call the ‘civilised’ world have not heard of the Great Flood We all know the story of Noah, building a huge ark and taking in two of every beast, and bird, to save them from the deluge that was to come. The Bible doesn’t explain why the lions didn’t eat the lesser creatures but I guess a divine hand was with them on the journey.

For forty days and forty nights the rain fell and the waters rose and covered the earth and only those on the ark were saved from drowning. Eventually, the rain stopped, the water receded and life was able to continue. Noah and his family rebuilt their lives and the animals roamed the land and found pasture, on which to graze. After a while, life returned to normal.

Life on the ark must have been very stressful as day after day the rain fell and the world became an endless view of nothing but darkness with no hint of sunshine to give a hint of anything better coming soon.

I wonder how Noah kept his spirits up while the black clouds were overhead and the rain continued to pour. How often did he pray for deliverance from the storm, how often did he doubt that the sun would ever shine again and there may be a possibility of life returning to normal.

For a similar amount of time I have been weathering my own personal storm. Week after week of dark thoughts where it was hard to visualize the sun ever breaking through again. Like Noah, I prayed for the rain to stop, the storm to pass and brighter days to come.

My prayers have been answered and with the help of family and friends I have endured my sail through the storm and now the sun is coming out again. Today I got the key to my new home and my future looks sunny again.

Over the next few weeks I shall make my apartment into a home. With paint to brighten walls, plants and ornaments to bring character and the addition of curtains and cushions, the empty space will become a place to love, care for and feel at home in. My slippers will welcome me when I come in the door and my own pictures and photographs will keep me company.

The storm is passed, my faith in mankind has been renewed and all is right in my little world. I hope to meet and greet my neighbours with a smile that encourages them to speak to me and see what this new person is all about.

To all of you who have sent good wishes or given me a hug in a store, thankyou for keeping my spirits up during my personal storm, this little town looks after it’s own and I am so thankful to be a part of it.