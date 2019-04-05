by Pat Whalley

MY OTHER LIFE

People who know me realise that I have a fairly busy but uncomplicated life. As does everyone else, there are lots of ups and downs in my little world but, on the whole, I live a relatively quiet life.

However, I also have a secret side to my life, a mysterious world where anything can, and often does, occur. This is my night life, where I venture alone, my world of dreams.

It is a proven fact that everyone has dreams, even though many people swear they do not, it is apparently part of our nature to dream. Mostly our nightly adventures are forgotten when we wake but sometimes, the effect of the memory is so strong that it stays with us when for a while.

Psychologists say our dreams are maybe a way of working through the struggles of what is happening in our daily life but most of my noteworthy dreams do not seem to resemble anything that has happened in my life.

Sometimes, upon waking, I am amazed that what has happened while I slept was so vivid, so real that I feel I could write it down and make it into a book. None of my nightly adventures resemble events that have happened in my actual life, where in my daily activities do the nightly actions spring from?

Several years ago I was trying out a new medication it was called Welbutrin and was for coping with depression. For three or four months I had the most appallingly violent dreams, which I could only assume were caused by the medication. After several months the dreams stopped, or I wasn’t remembering them, but the bloody, violent content of the dreams was frightening. Where were the roots of all that violence coming from, what was contained in my innermost self that was revealing itself in the nightly horrors?

I do not appear in my own dreams I seem to be an observer, just watching the action. It feels like being on a movie set but I do not feel I am the director as I seem to have no control over the script or the players.

The action seems to take place at a normal pace but sometimes an entire adventure can take place in the few seconds between the alarm clock starting to ring and the noise of it actually waking me up.

These nightly ventures seem to contain all the exciting stuff that must be missing from my actual daily grind but, for now, I am happy to live my simple life and just have all my adventures in dreamland.