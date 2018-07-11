by Pat Whalley

Last week’s column was a rant about people who insist on thrusting their sexual orientation into the public domain. I personally do not care which category you fall into, it is your business and yours alone. Just be glad you live in a part of the world where the choice of who you sleep with is nobody’s business but yours.
However, with the acceptability of any kind of group being a family, comes a whole new problem involving political correctness.
The latest problem related to this matter was reported in an English newspaper last month. Apparently someone raised an objection to schoolchildren being given the materials to draw and colour cards for Fathers’ Day. Instead children were told to make a card for their Special Person.
Apparently someone thought that it would be offensive to call a child’s daddy her father, which makes no sense to my old fashioned mind. I know that lots of male figures in the family are not real “fathers” in the sense of being there at the moment of conception, but does this really matter? Shouldn’t the person who offers the shoulder to cry on, the lap to sit on and the protection of a father figure be considered the child’s father?
In many families there is no male figure in the picture, either divorce, death or other circumstances makes a single mom have to be both mom and dad to the children, and Father’s Day is not celebrated, but does this mean that other families have to change their appreciation of a daddy?
Many dads are managing to bring up the children alone, that doesn’t make them mothers, but just the best possible single parent he can be. Whatever makes a family is different in some homes but as long as it is the best possible situation for a child, who is to say what makes a family. A family is made up of people working together to provide a strong, safe unit to grow up in, as long as love is involved who is to say what is right or wrong as to the make-up of the family.
In same sex marriages both men probably want to be a dad rather that one being called mom and this probably applies to two mom families as well. Whatever they choose to be called is their prerogative.
I get really frustrated with the people who spend half their life looking to find offence in what name is given to any particular person. We are all so frightened of being branded racist, homophobic, ageist, sexist, or whatever other “ist” that can be dreamed up. There is a difference in being offensive and in being “real”. If you choose to live a different lifestyle than what is considered the “norm”, that is your choice and more power to you, and it is no-ones business what you think you should be called.
The politically correct police are always looking for offence when none was meant and coming up with new titles for the category that they would like people to be sorted into. Why can’t people just mind their own business, accept others for who they are and let us all get on with the business of living in harmony? Life is too short for political correctness to take up valuable time.
Comments
sylvain chabot says
I think that sometime politicly correctness is a enemy of freedom of speech and also a mental fachiste agent…..
Kerrie MacLean says
Well said!! My sentiments exactly! I also am so tired of titles changing and the politically correctness police voicing what is politically correct and what isn’t. Geeezzzz. Thank you for putting down on paper what so many of us wish we had to nerve to say.
Doris Anderson says
Here, here Pat. Well said. I totally agree with you.
Ray Odland says
I agree with you 100% Pat.
Brenda Shaw says
I so agree with you Pat but unfortunately we live in a world where our rights are slowly being taken away and replaced with so called political correct ones dreamed up by someone who has nothing better to do than change the language that has been in place forever. I am tired of being told what I can and cannot say. I will say what I want and screw the rest of the world. My MOM AND DAD were great people. They will continue to be my MOM AND DAD. This new way of identifying your parents or special person…LOL LOL has already hit Canada so maybe we should just say enough is enough and tell them where to put their crazy ideas. Yes, I am pissed off with all the change makers in this world….glad I stay locked in my little home. Soon I will probably not be allowed to call you friend…so keep it up, Pat, my friend..you speak for thousands.