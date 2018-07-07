by Pat Whalley

DEAR SIR OR MADAM

Remember when formal letters from official agencies uses to start with dear sir or madam? Well all that is a thing of the past. It is now a huge faux-pas to assume that anyone actually falls into one of these categories.

This gender thing has become ridiculous and utterly confusing and, to my stone-age mind, totally unnecessary.

First we had the “women’s lib” movement which I first supported. No woman should be made to feel she is less worthy than her brother, she should be given the same opportunities to be the very best she can be.

The age of the weaker sex went out with the whalebone corset that was so tightly laced that women couldn’t breathe properly and passed out in a delicate swoon when confronted with anything unpleasant.

I think the turning point for women being totally subservient came with the second world war when women had to go into heavy industry to replace their male counterparts who were fighting for our freedom.

Women, once given an opportunity to be the “bread winner” and support of the family, felt a new sense of self worth. They no longer had to look forward to futures of being secretaries or teachers, although both of these are very necessary professions, women now felt they could become the chairman of the board if they worked hard enough and were determined. Women now started to think that their daughter should have the same opportunities offered to their sons.

The trouble with women being in charge is that many men find this difficult to accept and taking orders from a woman was “unmanly”. To fight off this feeling of unmanliness, it became easier to think of the boss as a tyrant and a B—-. To assert her sense of self worth and to try and get rid of the “little woman” attitude, women came up with a new title. Miz. Not miss or mrs, she wanted to be her own woman. Not someone’s wife and not an old maid but a professional woman with her own title, so Miz became the new title for the business woman.

In the world of the sixties and seventies, free love became the new norm, people became much more open about their sexual preferences. No longer did homosexual lifestyles stay behind closed doors but the western world opened up into a place where anything is possible and acceptable.

Over the next few decades it seemed that so many famous people were “coming out” of the closet that it was the fashionable thing to do, and same sex marriages were made legal in some parts of the world. I do understand the idea of needing to be part of a couple but took me a while to agree that marriage was a ceremony for two people in love, whatever their gender.

I found it more difficult to accept adoption for same sex couples, wasn’t the world confusing enough to a child to accept that he or she had two moms or two dads? However, a child given love by two same sex parents is probably happier than one being with heterosexual parents who fight non stop or don’t particularly want a child. Many single parents get together and form a family because it is the only way they can make ends meet, not a romantic situation but one of necessity and friendship. A family is a family, whatever it’s make-up.

What I do not understand is why people who are gay, lesbian or transgender and insist that they want to be treated just like everyone else, insist of flaunting their sexual orientation. Whatever you do behind closed doors is your business, it is great that people find that special someone to love and make a home with but why do you need to insist that the rest of the world know and accept you. I really don’t care or think it is anyone’s business what you do in private but I do not appreciate that by holding parades and waving banners, you want to make it mine.

I honestly believe in the act of “live and let live” but I do not think it is right for a person going through the process of changing genders to insist that they be accepted as normal, until that process is completed. In Maple Ridge, several years ago, a transgendering male insisted in changing in the female change rooms, exposing his male genitals. When complaints were made the women were accused of being homophobic and narrow minded.

It must be terrible to realize that you feel you have been living in the wrong sex body and very understandable that you wish to change yourself, but until the change is complete, why upset and confuse others by stripping off in public? Isn’t this a very private matter for you? Also why be confrontational about this, the women’s change room is usually occupied by small children who cannot possibly understand what they are seeing.

Our local pool now has “gender neutral” washrooms that are large enough to change in and I am happy to report that no male genitalia is being flashed around.

Whatever sex you are is your business, I do not care what you do, have no moral judgement to pass on you and wish you good luck in your life with whichever partner you choose. Everyone needs a loving relationship to make life worthwhile, please just keep it to yourself and make us all happy.