by Pat Whalley

HIDING THE LIGHT

There are some expressions that we use all the time and maybe do not realize where they came from. Hiding one’s light under a bushel is one of them.

A bushel basket was commonly used by farmers and fruit growers as both a measure and a container. Exactly what measure it was I have no idea but a bushel basket meant the fruit or veggies carried in it was of a certain quantity or size.

Why anyone would choose to hide a light under one of these containers is a mystery but the expression means to hide your talent or whatever was useful to the community, instead of sharing your gift.

I have a friend who has the most glorious voice, her singing moves me to tears but she is not willing to share her gift very often although most people are entranced when they hear her sing. I honestly think that if I could make a similar musical contribution to any event that I would sing constantly, in fact it would be hard for anyone to reign in the joy I would feel in singing.

As it is God chose to give me other talents, some of which I am still waiting to discover. My singing is confined to travelling in the car when Neil Diamond and I give a real concert. I have also been known to duet with Barbra Streisland and other female vocalists while I am vacuuming the rugs but as for performing for friends, sadly I am never asked.

Today was the first time that I actually got outside and did some yard work. I have been promising myself to start the spring clean-up but the weather has not been too cooperative. On the days when it has been warm enough, I have had other things to do. However, today I had no excuse, the sun was shining and my calendar was void of excuses.

Donning a fleece vest over my tee shirt and pulling on the gloves, I started on the patio. We had shaped two flower beds when we were installing the patio concrete to break up the huge block of rock. In these I have heather, lavender, honeysuckle and lots of autumn daisies. They have a real name but to me they are the purple daisies. In fall they are a huge spread of bright purple that blooms well into December. All that is left of them now is a mass of dead stalks but once I started to break off the brittle stems, I found the miracle of columbine and other spring flowers were about six inches high and brilliant green. I could almost hear them cheer as they saluted the sun for the first time and I rejoiced with them in the coming of spring.

How appropriate that it should be Easter when I unearthed the coming of a new season, we are told that God’s gift to us was his only son who took his place on the cross, in order that we should have eternal life. I honestly do not know what to believe about this beautiful bible story of love for mankind, but I do believe that there will be a rebirth for us all when our earthly life is over.

I am not religious in a “going to church” sense, in fact I find no joy inside a church. I do not like to have to read the words the preacher uses and then have to respond. I honestly feel that a true preacher should be able to speak from his heart and we should respond from ours. However, in my garden I truly feel God’s presense, I feel a sense of awe when I look at all he has created. The mountains and valleys, the flowing water, trees and flowers, these all make me feel part of nature and I feel God is very near.

To me God is not an old man with a beard, striding about on clouds, but a source of bright light, warmth and joy. I try to not hide my light under a bushel for Him but I do try to live a life that is kind and loving that maybe others will see the joy I feel to be a part of God’s plan. I may not be a beautiful rose but I can be the best darn dandelion in garden and I will not hide but to turn my face to the sun and shout Hallelujah, Welcome Spring!