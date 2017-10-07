by Pat Whalley

A HAUNTING EXPERIENCE

Do you believe in ghosts? Most of us say we don’t but how many of us have had that unexplained experience that makes us wonder if we are indeed haunted.

I really feel that our loved ones leave a little of their essence with us, like the whiff of perfume that lingers on clothing. If they really loved us in life, they may really need to hang around for a while to watch out for us. How often have you felt a light touch on your shoulder or have sensed someone in the room, when you are alone.

The word haunted, summons up thoughts of scary apparitions rattling chains and grey, miserable characters who are “lost souls”. However my own experiences

have left me with a feeling of being loved.

My relationship with my own mother was very strained but my mother inlaw was my very best friend and we couldn’t have been any closer if we had been true mom and daughter. We always lived close to each other and my children could always escape next door to grandma, when I was on the warpath. When we came to Canada, they came too, we were one family. In Canada, mom and dad had a suite in our home. We were separated but shared a common laundry room.

Gina died of cancer in 1986 and the whole family felt a tremendous loss, life just wasn’t the same, however, Dave’s dad got on with life and we all did the same. Several weeks after she passed, I went into the laundry room and was sorting clothing when I heard Gina say “Oh, it’s you Pat”. Such a simple phrase but for the moment, I had forgotten she had passed and turned to say hello to her. There was nothing to see but I truly felt that she was there, in the place she loved.

Ten years later and Dave and I were living in Oliver. On a trip back from visiting relatives, on the coast, I skidded on slush and the car rolled twice, ending up hitting a tree. While we where sailing across two lanes of traffic and then flying through the air, I felt a sense of calm, as though I was being hugged. Neither of us were badly hurt but, several days later when I went to look at the car, it was a real mess. All four tires were shredded, the roof had been peeled back by the jaws of life and there was a huge indent, on one side, in the shape of the tree we had hit.

The car accident left me with two years of seizures, these faded out and were replaced with terrible headaches. I tried so many remedies, chiropractic, physio and even acupuncture, which did give temporary relief, to try and get rid of them, but nothing had worked. Some one mentioned a faith healer who had helped with their problems and I thought “why not”. The headaches were permanent and I would have ridden a horse through town, naked, wearing a big feather boa, if I thought it would help.

The healer had me sit under some trees and she stood behind me and raised her hands over my head. The heat from her hands felt tremendous and I caught hold of her hand as I thought she was going to burn me. Her hand was cool, it was just the energy coming from her that caused the heat. It was an amazing experience and I truly felt that something was moving around in my head. I was talking to her afterwards and she said “your mother was here with us”, I immediately thought…Oh Lord, this woman is nuts. However she went on to say, your mom loves your nail polish.

I had recently started having my nails done professionally and I was wearing a bright red colour, I know that my mother would have thought I looked like a harlot, one of her oft used words. I laughed at the thought of my mom enjoying my nails then the woman said..Gina, isn’t that your mom?

No way could this woman have known about Gina and I immediately knew that Dave’s mom had indeed been watching, she would have loved my fancy red nails. I just sat down and started to cry, but they were happy tears, I knew she was still hanging around, still looking after me and still loving me.

Gina has been gone for over thirty years now but I still talk to her when I have a problem, I do not expect an answer but just feel less troubled afterwards. I know there is an afterlife, I have no doubt that she will be there when I pass and so will my beloved grandma and all the other persons who have been so dear to me in life. Death has no terror for me, I do not want to suffer as I am a bit of a wimp when it comes to pain, but I truly believe that death is just passing from one place to another and when it comes, I will be quite willing to go.