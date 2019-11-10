by Pat Whalley

I AM NOT A ROBOT

Most of us nowadays are computer users. Many people, like myself, were dragged kicking and screaming into the computer age. I think that all computer owners have a love/hate relationship with the dratted things. They are so very useful for everyday life, especially communicating in a speedy and efficient manner. However, who amongst us has not sat swearing at a blank screen when the work we spent half an hour typing in, suddenly disappears. It is not in drafts, not in any of the usual suspect folders, it is just gone, never to be seen again. Of course, we have not saved it, we had nearly finished so why bother saving it?

While you sit there fuming at the blank screen you are helpless to do anything to retrieve the lost document. Maybe if you toss the machine out of the window, you will feel better, but it cost quite a bit and it may be a temporary relief, but the pin of shelling out for a new one makes you see sense, and you begin the whole process again, this time saving after every third word.

Sometimes when using the internet you are requested to press a button stating “I am not a robot”, apparently this is to ensure that you are a bona fida person. I guess this is some sort of safeguard in this age of technology.

This past couple of weeks I have been experiencing even more frustration than the computer, that of the telephone robot. With an imminent move to look forward to, I needed to contact the power company, cable, phone and tv, plus arranging change of address to banks, credit card companies, etc. What a lesson in futility this all was!

No problem thought I, as I marched into the Telus store. I headed to the clerk, or associate as they prefer to be called these days, and took the waiting chair.. Having been, what I thought was efficient, I handed the young woman a paper with old and new addresses, date of move and a list of the services that I already had and would prefer to keep. Hmmmm, was her reaction as she perused my carefully written list. She peered at it for a moment then went to consult with her superior. She came back and told me that this could be done by phone, I relied that I was aware of that but thought a personal visit would be easier. Hmmmmm, did you want mobile service? No I replied just regular phone plus cable and internet.

After her staring at the paper for a few minutes, she asked if I had already done this by phone. No I was here in person to do that. It would be easier if you did it over the telephone, she replied again. Feeling my forced smile starting to make my face ache, I asked if they didn’t do transfers in the store. She told me I could get new service there but transfers were easier done by phone. I started to think that the short form of associate was ass and quite fitting for the situation.

I went home and after a cup of coffee to renew my flagging spirits, I readied myself for the phone version of the morning’s episode. I had a short conversation with a machine before being told to wait while one of our representatives is free to assist you. I was just getting into the second verse of the fourth tune before the music suddenly stopped and a strong French accent greeted me, with ’ow may I ‘elp you? I told the voice my request and I was put on hold, more music to sing to. The next person had no apparent accent and he listened carefully to my request before passing me to third person in the game. A more mature French accent was able to take all my details before asking me to wait until she checked if Telus was available in my apartment building.

I was getting hoarse from singing along to the show tunes being offered when she came back on with the good news that telus did indeed operate in the building but, had I spoken to the strata manager as apparently the building had a deal with telus. I asked what the deal was but she said I needed to ask the strata manager. She then gave me a number to call that would connect me to the right department when I had the information she needed.

Three days later, I found there was no deal to be had in the building and phoned back to the special number. A nice young man answered and, sure enough, he had all my details ready to activate, however……I needed my husband’s permission to have the account put into my name. Husband unavailable till next day, he gave the OK and I was told that I would get service installed on the fifth of the month.

I still had to deal with power company and banks but the ordeal had been enough for one day and I decided to rest my head for a while. Moving was exhausting and I hadn’t even got up out of the chair!