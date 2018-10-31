by Olivia Agt VonGonzenbach

Sometimes hard to believe the damage water can do. MOTI (Highways) has had marker stanchions on Waterman’s Hill for months. Lots of excess water seeping – it seems right out of the rock – no discernable creek bed. In fact at the top of this steep hill in the spring the water formed ponds in many depressions including an area near a series of power transmission poles.

During the summer all that dried up… But it is back in the fall. Where is all the water coming from?

Highways appears to be completing a project to get the water in the mini highway creek to pass under the roadway into a deep culvert and hopefully drain to the lake.