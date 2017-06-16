by Mike Monaghan

June 16, 2017, 3:59 am
What?
pat whalley says
June 16, 2017 at 9:19 am
Whatever he is, we also have a pair at our feeder. We also have several bigger birds, black with brilliant yellow heads and a yellow patch under the tail. Look like some kind of blackbird.
Carolyn Tipler says
June 16, 2017 at 8:20 am
Waxwing?
Betty Schweizer says
June 16, 2017 at 7:10 am
I think it’s a cedar waxwing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
pat whalley says
Whatever he is, we also have a pair at our feeder. We also have several bigger birds, black with brilliant yellow heads and a yellow patch under the tail. Look like some kind of blackbird.
Carolyn Tipler says
Waxwing?
Betty Schweizer says
I think it’s a cedar waxwing.