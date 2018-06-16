by Mike Monaghan

June 16, 2018, 6:54 am
Yellow Headed Blackbird doing the splits.
John Blay says
June 16, 2018 at 9:10 am
This is priceless. It should be in the National Geographic. I have never seen a Yellow Headed Blackbird before. Thank you. One learns a lot by viewing ODN John Blay.
