by Michael (Barry) Lancaster

As I was walking back to my house after coffee at the Cock n’ Bull I heard the unmistakeable alarm calls of a Killdeer coming from the vacant plots opposite OK Tire.

Knowing that at least once, that species had bred there recently, I looked for the female. Sure enough, there she was shepherding 4 chicks towards the fence. I went into the house and got my camera and by that time she and the chicks were in the unfenced portion of the vacant lots. She tried to entice the chicks into my garden but failed and I was able to photograph mother and chicks from over my garden fence. She is shading 3 chicks, the other was off stage. Later during the morning there was no sign of them.

This morning in Lions park I saw a female Killdeer with 4 chicks. It appears that they crossed Hwy 97 safely; probably by proceeding along Road 98, as indeed they did on the last occasion a Killdeer bred in that location.