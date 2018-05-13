by Marion Boyd

SO Concert Society

Don’t miss the Early Bird prices in effect until May 31st for the next South Okanagan Concert Society season. Get your choice of seating in the beautiful Venables Theatre. Concerts are on Friday evenings with the curtain going up at 7:30 pm. Look forward to four outstanding performances to cheer your spirit as the light disappears over the winter months. At Early Bird prices you can get all four shows for only $76 ($19 ea).

What’s on? First, October 12th is the Marc Atkinson Trio featuring Atkinson’s fiery but elegant guitar style, the laidback humour and ‘good time’ feel of Canada’s West Coast and a trio known for it sensually charged and ferociously awe inspiring technical skill. Violinist Cameron Wilson, composer and arranger, will add his much lauded talents to the mix.

November 16th, Double-Double Duo will perform original arrangements of classical showpieces, sensitive jazz ballads and fiery folk music from around the globe. Each duo member is a ‘double threat’ on two instruments: Kornel Wolak (clarinet/piano) and Michael Bridge (accordions/piano). Classically trained international soloists, they bring comedy, virtuosity and musical sensitivity to their broad repertoire.

February 15, 2019 Duo Fortin-Poirier, made up of pianists Amelie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier, have distinguished themselves with fiery four-hand interpretations remarkable for their vitality and wit. A close affinity between their playing styles along with a sharp, shared sensitivity fuel their extraordinary ensemble playing. Since they started in 2005, this duo has made waves in Canada and abroad. Much loved in Quebec, their albums are broadcast regularly .

Finally, on March 29th an amazing 8 cellos will be on stage with O-Celli, a musical project started in Brussels and characterized by its originality and dynamic presentation. All 8 musicians share their passion for the extraordinary richness of their instrument. They have performed in many European festivals in Belgium and France, toured in eastern Canada and recently performed in Switzerland and Luxembourg. They are not to be missed.

So don’t delay. Take advantage of the Early Bird prices and get set for a stimulating and exciting new concert season.