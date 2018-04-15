by Marion Boyd

Sage Valley Voices Spring Concert 2018

The forsythia is in bloom. The Lily of the Valley is sprouting. Spring has come and “LOVE IS IN THE AIR”!

Sage Valley Voices community choir will be in full voice on Saturday, April 21st, at 7 pm and again Sunday, April 22nd at 2:30 pm. The Spring concert will be at the Oliver United Church. Tickets are only $12 (children under 12 free) and include refreshments and lots of socializing after the last notes fade away. Donations to the food bank are always appreciated.

The ever capable Lori Martine will direct the choir while you can expect rhythms to make your heart race with Sandy Andres at the piano to provide accompaniment. A whole program of love songs will bring back memories of special times. Think “Can’t Help Lovin’ That Man”, “You Send Me”, “The Way You Look Tonight”, “Yesterday”, “The Rose” and many other favourites. There will be a little bit of dancing, a lot of full choir singing, some solo work and some numbers suited to the all male or all female choir. Stephen Hershey’s big smile and welcoming manner will put you at ease as he MCs the event.