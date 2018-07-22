by Lorraine Bennest

From Giants Head looking to North – Rattlesnake Mtn. on right

Rural RDOS Evacuation Orders and Alerts

Within the rural RDOS, 5 properties remain on Evacuation Order and 92 properties remain under Evacuation Alert due to the Mount Eneas wildfire along Highway 97 north of Summerland and the Meadow Valley area north west of Summerland. RDOS are continuing to liaise with BC Wildfire to re-assess the risk to those on Evacuation Order.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is monitoring all wildfires within the RDOS. The EOC is liasing with the BC Wildfire Service. For more information contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225 or visit www.rdos.bc.ca.

District of Summerland Evacuation Orders and Alerts

Within the District of Summerland 30 properties remain on Evacuation Order in the northern portion of Garnet Valley due to the Mount Eneas wildfire. An additional 108 properties remain on Evacuation Alert within the District of Summerland (Garnet Valley area and along Bridgeman Road).

An Emergency Social Service reception centre in Summerland is open at the Summerland Curling Club at 8820 Jubilee Road East. For more information on the hours of the Summerland Reception Centre or questions about properties within the District of Summerland municipal boundary, please visit https://www.summerland.ca or call 250-486-3765.

Penticton Indian Band

The Penticton Indian Band declared a local state of emergency on July 18th due to the Mount Conkle Wildfire. Homes in the Penticton Indian Band remain on an Evacuation Alert due to this wildfire. At this time, the wildfire is burning within the guard.

Faulder/Meadow Valley Power Outage

BC Hydro service has been cut off by the Mount Eneas Wildfire in RDOS Electoral Area “F,” in the vicinity of Faulder and Meadow Valley.