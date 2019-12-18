by lin brian

I cuddle my blanket whenever she goes.
It’s lonely alone, as every dog knows.
I wait in the silence for her to come home,
for when she is here, I’m not alone.
I don’t drink very much so I won’t have to pee.
Peeing inside would humiliate me.
But holding it hours can be just the worst.
My bladder – it feels like it’s going to burst.
Sometimes I just lay there. Sometimes I sleep.
Occasionally, while waiting, I start to weep.
The hours are long as I stay home and I wait …
that’s part of being a dog that I hate.
I listen for footsteps or the sound of the car,
because when I hear them I know she’s not far.
And oh, when I hear them, I get so excited!
I know she is home and I am delighted.
I get to my feet and my blood starts to pump.
I rush to the door and get ready to jump.
I bark and I jump and I kiss my hello.
I love her so much, and I want her to know.
Now that she’s home, the long hours fade.
We rest by the fire after we’ve played.
I sleep on her bed right next to her,
and bask in the way she pets my fur.
All I know now is this moment of bliss.
When she’s ready to sleep she gives me a kiss.
My world now is good, everything right.
I burrow down in the blankets and sigh my goodnight.
Artwork by Lillian Sim
Comments
Fred Steele says
Excellent