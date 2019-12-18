by lin brian

A Dog’s Life

I cuddle my blanket whenever she goes.

It’s lonely alone, as every dog knows.

I wait in the silence for her to come home,

for when she is here, I’m not alone.

I don’t drink very much so I won’t have to pee.

Peeing inside would humiliate me.

But holding it hours can be just the worst.

My bladder – it feels like it’s going to burst.

Sometimes I just lay there. Sometimes I sleep.

Occasionally, while waiting, I start to weep.

The hours are long as I stay home and I wait …

that’s part of being a dog that I hate.

I listen for footsteps or the sound of the car,

because when I hear them I know she’s not far.

And oh, when I hear them, I get so excited!

I know she is home and I am delighted.

I get to my feet and my blood starts to pump.

I rush to the door and get ready to jump.

I bark and I jump and I kiss my hello.

I love her so much, and I want her to know.

Now that she’s home, the long hours fade.

We rest by the fire after we’ve played.

I sleep on her bed right next to her,

and bask in the way she pets my fur.

All I know now is this moment of bliss.

When she’s ready to sleep she gives me a kiss.

My world now is good, everything right.

I burrow down in the blankets and sigh my goodnight.

Artwork by Lillian Sim