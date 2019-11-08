by Lin Brian

A tribute to our veterans. Thank you for your service.

For all the brave soldiers who fight in a war…

do each of them know what they’re fighting for?

To be away from home and lie in the dirt,

and time after time see a good buddy hurt.

For all ugliness seen, I’m sure they ask why

they must needs bear witness to their comrades who die.

They wonder, I’m sure when their turn will come.

Instead of holding that thought, become numb.

And they, in their turn, must be killed – or kill.

Not what they’d do if they had their will.

They go to a country where lives are down trodden

to help stop dictators. Or Have we forgotten?

Dictators will take us all, one by one.

If they are not stopped now, how could it be done?

We can’t unring a bell, and that is a fact.

War is the price of our freedom. Now’s the time we must act.

But the cost is tremendous, as the soldiers well know.

Unfathomable when returning, they often feel low.

Criminals in our countries fare better than them.

And that, my dear friends, is a horrific sham.

We cannot know what it’s like, where they’ve been

The nightmares continue from the things that they’ve seen.

They give us so much, yes, even their lives

thus making sad widows of their lonely wives.

They do this for You! And they do this for Me!

So that we can live in a land that is free