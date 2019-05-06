by Lin Brian

SEASONS

I know there must be many reasons

God gave us all four seasons.

Winter, spring, summer, fall.

We are blessed to know them all.

From winter snow, grey skies and mud

to seeing trees and flowers bud.

The birds speak out with trills so clear

we cannot help but feel the cheer.

Then summer comes. We feel the heat.

Relaxing in the sun is sweet.

We can find a cozy nook

to hunker down and read a book.

Fall’s been given its own duty;

thrilling us with coloured beauty.

The leaves fall down. Things don’t grow.

It does not last. This we know.

Fall steps aside for winter’s cool.

Sometimes winter can be cruel.

Winter can bring snow and rain.

Remember, spring will come again!