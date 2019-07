Chukars North of Osoyoos

July 22, 2019

Native to the Middle East and southern Asia, the Chukar was brought as a game bird to North America, where it has thrived in some arid regions of the west. From late summer to early spring, Chukars travel in coveys, but they may be hard to see as they range through the brush of steep desert canyons.

Source: Audubon Field Guide.